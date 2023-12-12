Galway Bay FM

12 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Frustration over stalled bus shelter for Oughterard due to wheelchair concerns

A local councillor is frustrated that a bus shelter cannot be installed in Oughterard – because of what he claims are unrealistic wheelchair requirements.

Councillor Tom Welby says with the recent announcements of increased bus services, the shelter is now more vital than ever.

He told a meeting at County Hall that the landowner is willing to accommodate a bus shelter at the existing bus stop.

But he claimed that it’s been deemed not possible due to insufficient space in front of the shelter to allow two wheelchairs to pass at the same time.

Councillor Welby says it’s a ridiculous situation and a workaround has to be found.

