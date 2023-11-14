Frustration over slow progress on city flood defence scheme in wake of Storm Debi

Share story:

Frustration is being expressed over the slow progress on a long-awaited flood defence scheme for the city, in the wake of Storm Debi.

Although the city experienced flooding in areas like Salthill, Claddagh and Spanish Arch, a meeting at City Hall last night heard it escaped relatively lightly.

In all, damage was caused to around two dozen businesses and homes, though that figure could rise.

A flood defence scheme has been planned for the city for many years, but the current scheme is still in the early stages.

It’s turned out to be far more complex than originally envisioned in an extensive study that was carried out several years ago.

Councillor Peter Keane says he’s been in office for 15 years – and it just seems to be endless reports and presentations.