Galway Bay FM

10 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Frustration over paused active travel and safety works in Portumna

Share story:
Frustration over paused active travel and safety works in Portumna

There’s fustration over paused active travel projects in areas such as Portumna, which would provide safer routes for locals.

Councillor Declan Kelly is requesting urgent funding for a pedestrian crossing on St. Joseph’s Road, which had been included in a planned project.

The Independent Ireland Councillor says the project was ready to move to design stage, but the NTA has halted it, and funding won’t be available for the foreseeable future.

Councillor Kelly says the Government needs to get their priorities right and provide the funding needed to get projects like this done:

Share story:

Projected €14m operating deficit at University of Galway for 2023

University of Galway has a projected operating deficit of fourteen million euro for last year. According to the Irish Times, it’s due to delays incu...

Councillor Evelyn Parsons to stand as independent candidate in Ballinasloe

Councillor Evelyn Parsons is to stand as an independent candidate in upcoming local elections in Ballinasloe. Although a sitting councillor, she’s a...

Galway to remain without a senior minister as Hildegarde Naughton to stay as Government Chief Whip and Super Junior Minister

Galway is to remain without a senior minister as Hildegarde Naughton is to stay Government Chief Whip and a Super Junior Minister, but with a new brief on...

Case against Councillor Colm Keaveney for allegedly driving under the influence of cocaine adjourned until June

A case against former TD and sitting county councillor, Colm Keaveney, for allegedly driving under the influence of cocaine, has been adjourned until June...