Frustration over paused active travel and safety works in Portumna

There’s fustration over paused active travel projects in areas such as Portumna, which would provide safer routes for locals.

Councillor Declan Kelly is requesting urgent funding for a pedestrian crossing on St. Joseph’s Road, which had been included in a planned project.

The Independent Ireland Councillor says the project was ready to move to design stage, but the NTA has halted it, and funding won’t be available for the foreseeable future.

Councillor Kelly says the Government needs to get their priorities right and provide the funding needed to get projects like this done: