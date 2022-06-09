Frustration over ongoing lack of X-ray services at Tuam Primary Care Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD has raised the issue of an ongoing lack of X-ray services at the Tuam Primary Care Centre with HSE boss Paul Reid.

It comes as Paul Reid was visiting the centre as part of a trip to meet staff at a number of units across the West and examine services being offered.

Deputy Sean Canney says funding was allocated for X-ray services at Tuam Primary Care Centre 4 years ago, but there’s still no service in place.

He says they’re vital to helping take pressure off UHG and we cannot allow these unacceptable delays to continue.

