Frustration over major setback for half-built social housing development in Ballybane

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plan to deliver almost 60 social homes in Ballybane has suffered a major setback.

That’s according to Councillor Alan Cheevers, who says the partially-built homes at Garraí Beag are now in limbo after the developer was terminated from the contract.

In a statement, Galway City Council has confirmed it has exercised its right to terminate Glenman Corporation’s obligation to complete the works.

Councillor Cheevers says it’s bad news with so many families waiting for homes.