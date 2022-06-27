Frustration over major electricity outage planned in Mountbellew

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Some local businesses in Mountbellew are expressing frustration over a major planned electricity outage in the town on Thursday.

The outage will be in place from 9am to 4.30pm to accommodate mass pole replacement works in the area.

But some local businesses argue it should be happening on a Monday, not a Thursday when businesses stand to suffer significant losses.

Speaking to Galway Talks, local business owner Orla says the ESB has also done a poor job of making the public aware this is happening.