Frustration over lack of progress on upgrade of Caladh Mór pier on Inis Meáin

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway TD has told a senior Cabinet minister that she couldn’t begin to imagine the frustration on Inis Meáin over a lack of progress on upgrading Caladh Mór pier.

Deputy Catherine Connolly pointed out to Minister Heather Humphries in the Dáil that phase 1 and 2 of the works started in 2008.

But she argued we’re 14 years on and there’s still no clarity on when we might enter the next phase of the badly needed works.

Speaking in response, Minister Humphries said it’s a very complex issue and they’re currently undertaking intricate surveys that are delayed due to bad weather.

Deputy Connolly said it always seems to be one excuse or another for the delays over the past 14 years.

Minister Humphries agreed it is difficult to understand how it’s taking so long – but gave an assurance that the project is under close scrutiny.