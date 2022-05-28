Frustration over inability to undertake safety works at protected piers in Connemara

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A County Councillor is expressing frustration over the apparent inability to undertake basic safety works at protected piers across Connemara.

The matter has been raised by Councillor Gerry King at Connemara Municpal District level.

He said at more than a few piers, because they are protected structures, fisherman are forced to use haphazard ladders made out of tires and rope thrown over the side.

It was noted by the council executive that it’s a complex issue but they’re hopeful that reform is coming down the line to allow safety works to be undertaken.

Councillor King says he understands the importance of protected structures but action is urgently needed.