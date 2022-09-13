Frustration over “haphazard and inconsistent” hedge-cutting in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s considerable frustration in Connemara over the “haphazard” and “inconsistent” level of hedgecutting in the area.

A meeting at County Hall this week saw councillors in unanimous agreement that people in the region deserve far better.

Questions were asked as to why the service is so poor – and why landowners are being allowed to ignore their legal responsibilities.

Councillor Daithi O Cualain agrees that landowners have to live up to their responsibilities – but argues so do Galway County Council.