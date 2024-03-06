Galway Bay FM

6 March 2024

Frustration over glacial pace of progress on Claregalway flood relief scheme

A meeting this week heard immense frustrations over the glacial pace of progress on a long-awaited flood relief scheme for Claregalway.

Councillor Jim Cuddy said despite the project being approved in 2019, he “won’t hold his breath” that the main works will actually begin this year as planned.

The severe delays can largely be linked to the need to acquire private land for a major aspect of the project – an attenuation pond to hold excess water.

The problem it aims to solve is the N83 through Claregalway turning into a lake after moderate to heavy rainfall.

Councillor Cuddy has been speaking to David Nevin.

