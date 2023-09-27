Galway Bay FM

27 September 2023

Frustration over glacial pace of broadband rollout in rural Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s immense frustration over the glacial pace of the rollout of high-speed broadband to rural areas across Galway.

At County Hall this week, internet provider SIRO gave a presentation on rollouts in several towns like Ballinasloe, Loughrea, Gort and Athenry.

It was also indicated that Tuam could be looked at in the future – while they said they “would not rule out” Clifden.

But when asked about more rural areas, they said it would not be viable without state subsidies – and that coverage in these areas will come down to National Broadband Ireland.

Councillors accepted that explanation but some suggested that NBI should appear at County Hall to answer questions.

Councillor Eileen Mannion says the rollout in rural areas is extremely patchy and far too slow.

