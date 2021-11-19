Frustration over delays to refurbishment of tennis courts across city due to absent contractor

Galway Bay FM newsroom- Councillors are expressing frustration over long-running delays to the refurbishment of tennis courts across the city, due to an absent contractor.

The matter arose at this week’s meeting of Galway City Council, where several members demanded an explanation for the situation.

Works were initially delayed due to Covid-19, but new dates set for the works to get underway have come and gone without any progress.

Council staff have made attempts to get the contractor on-site.

A response to a question posed by Councillor Alan Cheevers revealed that no penalties can be applied and it’s likely not feasible to secure an alternative contractor.

Councillor Mike Cubbard says none of the answers provided at this week’s meeting are acceptable.