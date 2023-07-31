Frustration over delays to flood works on N83 in Claregalway

Galway Bay fm – A local councillor is expressing frustration at the length of time it’s taking to progress a long-awaited flood scheme on the N83 in Claregalway.

At County Hall this week, Councillor Jim Cuddy pointed out that the project was first touted in 2019 as a matter of urgency.

But it’s been dogged by delays, particularly the need to acquire private land.

An assurance was given at a meeting this week that despite the lack of ‘boots on the ground’, important work is ongoing in the background.

Councillor Jim Cuddy says it beggars belief that four years on, we’re still quite some time away from starting the physical work.