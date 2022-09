Galway Bay fm newsroom- Frustration is being expressed over the lack of a Governemnt policy and action plan for the Aran Islands.

The matter was raised in the Dáil by Deputy Catherine Connolly, who said this long-awaited plan has been in the pipeline for almost 3 decades.

Speaking in response, Minister Heather Humphries said she expects a plan to be finalised by the end of this year.

Galway West Deputies Connolly and Eamon O’ Cuiv questioned why it’s taken so long- and how effective it would be.