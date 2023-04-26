Frustration over absence of electric vehicle chargers across rural Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillors have vented their frustration over a complete lack of electric vehicle chargers across rural Galway.

The matter was raised at County Hall this week by Councillor Andrew Reddington, who said there’s not one charger between his home in Headford and Galway City.

And he said in the other direction, towards Tuam, there’s just a single charger provided by a private business.

Other councillors agreed there is an unacceptable lack of chargers in many of their own local areas.

Councillor Reddington says it’s shocking how far behind we are despite the constant encouragement to “go green”.