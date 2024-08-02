Galway Bay FM

2 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Frustration grows over continuously bursting pipe in Belclare

Share story:
Frustration grows over continuously bursting pipe in Belclare

Frustration is growing over a pipe that’s continuously bursting in Belclare.

The pipe, between Carheens and Caltra, has burst multiple times in recent years, causing widespread water outages in the local area.

It burst again last week – and Councillor Andrew Reddington says it’s costing tens of thousands of euro each time to fix.

Uisce Eireann confirmed in January that works to replace a 2km of the pipe would get underway this year.

But Councillor Reddington says there’s been no update since – and people are getting fed up of the outages, as well as the terrible condition of the road surface.

Share story:

Over €1.2m for Galway through Community Development Fund

Over €1.2m has been awarded to Galway under the latest around of the Community Development Fund. The fund provides money to help communities develop fac...

Galway Bay fm's Ollie Turner selected as a Judge at the Rose of Tralee for second year

Galway Bay fm’s Head of Sport Ollie Turner has been selected as a Judge at the Rose of Tralee. This is Ollie’s second stint on the prestigious...

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal to replace derelict pub and shop in Caltra with housing

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of plans to replace a derelict pub and shop in Caltra with housing. Padraig & Margare...

Portarlington woman wins coveted Best Dressed title on Ladies Day at Ballybrit

Laois woman Davina Knight from Portarlington has won the coveted Best Dressed title on Ladies Day at Ballybrit. Her black two piece of a puffed sleeve top...