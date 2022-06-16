Frustration grows in Gort as no end in sight for long-running boil water notice

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Irish Water says it understands the frustration in Gort over a long-running boil water notice but steady progress is being made on resolving the situation.

The boil notice, which affects around 2,800 customers, has been in place since early February due to issues at the water treatment plant.

One of the reasons given for the length of the boil water notice in place is the need for specialist contractors and materials, as well as issues with the global supply chains.

At a meeting this week, a motion proposed by Councillor Geraldine Donohue was passed, asking Galway County Council to write to Irish Water over the issue.

Councillor Donohue says it’s unacceptable that it’s dragged on this long.