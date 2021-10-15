Frustration expressed over temporary Salthill cycleway dominating city council meetings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is expressing frustration that a proposed temporary cycleway in Salthill has partially dominated recent meetings of the local authority.

The proposal has already been approved by Councillors – but the matter once again took up a large portion of this month’s meeting of Galway City Council.

The plan will now be advanced by local authority engineers and remains in the very early stages, with no concrete details or timelines yet available.

Councillor Mike Crowe expressed frustration that this singular issue continues to take up so much time at meetings, which are time limited due to Covid-19 guidelines.

He argues there are other serious pressing matters affecting the city that need to be addressed, such as housing matters.

Councillor Crowe says the city council is about much more than any one single issue and meetings should reflect that.