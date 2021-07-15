Frustration expressed over lack of progress on Claregalway traffic calming scheme

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local councillors have expressed their frustration at a lack of progress on a long awaited traffic calming scheme for Claregalway.

The matter arose at a meeting of the Athenry-Oranmore municipal district, where it was pointed out that it’s been two years since planning permission was sought.

It was revealed by County Council officials the delay is due to long-running and ongoing negotiations to secure land necessary to advance the scheme.

This land, which is privately owned, is essential to facilitate surface water drainage – but officials admitted securing this land has taken far longer than expected.

Councillor Jim Cuddy says it’s incredibly disappointing that we’re years down the line and there’s still no certainty over this vital project.

