Frustration at slow pace of broadband rollout to Headford and Caherlistrane

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Households and businesses in the Headford and Caherlistrane area have been told National Broadband Ireland ‘s high speed broadband will not be delivered to many such areas until 2025 or even 2026.

The plan is pitched as the largest ever telecommunications project undertaken by the Irish State.

It aims to radically transform the country’s broadband landscape through the delivery of quality, affordable high-speed broadband to all parts of Ireland where such services are not available commercially.

Local councillor Andrew Reddington says there is huge frustration amongst residents and businesses in Headford and Caherlistrane who have been eagerly awaiting the rollout with many working from home.

He argues the rollout is just too slow for the needs of the area…