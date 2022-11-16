Frustration at lack of funding for “county’s busiest roads” in Athenry/Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over the lack of funding for roads in the Athenry/Oranmore area.

Councillor David Collins says the district has the busiest road network in the county – but receives some of the lowest funding.

Local councillors have long complained that the method of dispersing funds based on road mileage rather than traffic use is deeply unfair.

A recent meeting of the district saw councillors reject their budget for 2023 – amid concerns over a reduced budget compared to this year.

Councillor Collins says the amount of funding being provided for local roads is completely inadequate.