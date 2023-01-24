Frustration as still no future plan for valuable Galway Airport site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s immense frustration among county councillors over the continued lack of a future plan for the former Galway Airport site in Carnmore.

The site was joint-purchased by Galway County Council and Galway City Council in 2014 in what was considered an incredible value-for-money deal.

But seven years later, there’s been little certainty over how the site will be ultimately used – with a long-touted masterplan on the cards for years still not drafted.

Councillor Liam Carroll suggested this week that Galway County Council purchase Galway City Council’s share of the land to enable a more streamlined approach.

Councillor Jimmy McClearn agrees with the idea – and says they cannot continue to just sit on the site.