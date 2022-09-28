Frustration as Craughwell and Clarinbridge prioritised for new wastewater facilities

GBFM News – There’s frustration among some county councillors that Craughwell and Clarinbridge are being prioritised for new wastewater facilities.

They’ve been selected as the county applicants to a national scheme worth €50m, to assist rural villages with the most urgent needs.

At this week’s meeting of Galway County Council, some councillors expressed frustration and disappointment that many other villages across Galway in sore need of investment are being passed over.

But the council executive gave an assurance that there is no political aspect to the decision, and Craughwell and Clarinbridge were nominated solely based on priority.

Councillor PJ Murphy argues Craughwell is in desperate need of investment.

Councillor Martina Kinnane says appropriate waste water infrastructure is crucial in all rural communities.