Frustration as County Council “completely abandons” pre-planning meetings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Frustration is being expressed amid claims that Galway County Council has “completely abandoned” pre-planning meetings.

The meetings allow people to get advice from planners on potential issues before they formally submit an application.

However, they’ve been suspended at County Hall and a meeting recently heard that it’s not yet feasible to reestablish them due to pressure on the planning section.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says people are now left in the dark with their planning applications and are suffering huge costs.

