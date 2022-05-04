Frustration as councillors “left in the dark” over future of Galway Airport site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is expressing frustration that he and his colleagues are still “left in the dark” over plans for the former Galway Airport site in Carnmore.

The 115 acre site is jointly owned by Galway City and County Council, having been purchased for €1.1m in 2013.

Since then, there’s been long-running discussions over what exactly will be done with the site, with part of it currently leased to a film production company.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s important the masterplan is developed by both Galway city and County Council together – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour