Frustration as councillor snubbed by Irish Water over issues in Loughrea

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- A Loughrea councillor is expressing frustration over being snubbed by Irish Water over long-running issues in the area.

Last month, Councillor Shane Curley directed that Galway County Council write to the authority, requesting they appear at County Hall to answer questions.

But it seems that so far Irish Water failed to respond to the request.

Other councillors have long raised issues in other areas such as Athenry and Gort, with similar complaints about inadequate engagement from Irish Water.

Councillor Curley says it’s simply not good enough: