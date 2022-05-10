Frustration among councillors over slow progress on new bridge in Oughterard

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s frustration among councillors over the slow progress on a planned new bridge in Oughterard.

A new replacement structure, that would be significantly larger with pedestrian walkways, has been in the pipeline for years.

At this week’s meeting of the Connemara Municipal District, Councillor Tom Welby wanted an update on the project from council officials.

He was informed that consultants are set to shortly be appointed – but it was noted that there are significant environmental challenges, including the freshwater Pearl Mussell.

It was confirmed that if no progress can be made on a replacement bridge, then a seperate pedestrian footbridge will be looked at instead.

I spoke afterwards to Councillor Tom Welby – he argued it’s not right that nature is being given priority over the safety of children.

Meanwhile, we also spoke to Councillor Eileen Mannion who expressed disappointment at the lack of progress on the project.