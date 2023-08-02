Frustration amid further delays to Ballinasloe Flood Relief Scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fresh delays are expected to the long-awaited Ballinasloe Flood Relief Scheme.

Local councillors were informed this week that ground investigations have revealed a previously unknown arch on the eastern bridge.

This, this were informed, warrants further detailed investigation as it could form an important part of the final scheme.

But several councillors expressed frustration at the seemingly never-ending flow of reports, nine years on from the approval of a scheme.

It was expected that a final scheme will be advanced next year, but it’s now speculated it could be pushed out to 2025.

Councillor Michael Connolly says it seems to be a case of “environmental madness” – and has been speaking to David Nevin