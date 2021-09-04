Front Line Workers remembered and honoured this afternoon with National Services Day celebrations in Galway

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – National Services Day, an annual day of recognition and commemoration of all Frontline, Emergency, Security and Safety services across the country, takes place with celebrations in the city this afternoon.

The day recognises the work of emergency and frontline workers, and has been held on the first Saturday of September since 2018.

A private formal wreath laying ceremony will be held in the Quadrangle at NUI Galway this afternoon with three wreaths being laid.

One in honour of healthcare/frontline workers, the second will be laid in honour of the community volunteers whom continue to support their communities and a third will be laid in honour and remembrance of the Deceased. It must be stressed that this is a private ceremony.

A parade of emergency vehicles will also take place beginning at 12.30 from Spanish Arch with the route travelling through the city.

The route will pass the following: Wolfe Tone Bridge, Fr Griffin Road, The Prom on to Barna Junction and up Cappagh Road, on to the Western Distributor Road and Bishop O’Donnell Road and Siobhan McKenna Road.

From there to Thomas Hynes Road and the Newcastle Road and over the Quincentenary Bridge to Sean Mulvoy Road and Moneenageisha.

From there, on to the Dublin Road, Doughiska Road, Monivea Road and the Ballybane Road to the finish of the Parade at GMIT.

The Parade is expected to last approximately an hour.

All residents of Galway City on the route are asked to come out and fly the tricolour throughout the parade.