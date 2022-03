Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Fridays for Future campaign is to hold a climate protest in Galway later today (25/03)

The strike will take place in Eyre Square at 1.30pm.

Fridays for Future is part of a worldwide movement of student-led strikes to protest against the lack of sufficient climate action by government.

Local organiser Sadhbh McKinstry says the protest aims to highlight the need for practical solutions to reduce carbon emissions.