Fridays for Future protest in Eyre Square demands greater climate action

Galway Bay FM Newsroom-We hold the future of the planet in our hands – but we’re failing to grasp the gravity of the threat posed by climate change.

The message delivered by campaigners today at a Fridays for Future protest in Eyre Square, demanding greater action.

They braved the rain to rally in Eyre Square, before marching down to Spanish Arch with megaphones, flags and banners.

David Nevin spoke to some of those who attended: