Fresh warning issued as Portiuncula Hospital Emergency Department under pressure

GBFM News
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Saolta Hospital Group has issued a statement advising the public that the Emergency Department at Portiuncula Hospital is extremely busy.

It’s the second time such a warning has been issued in recent weeks.

Saolta says the Ballinasloe hospital is experiencing a significant increase in the number of patients presenting with respiratory and flu like illness.

It’s advising that patients should contact their GP or GP out-of-hours service in the first instance.

It’s also requesting that only immediate family visit patients at the hospital – and is reminding the public that visitors are limited to two at any one time.

It adds that children should not visit the hospital unless in exceptional circumstances.

