Fresh tests give green light to water supply in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has issued an assurance to the public in Loughrea that the town’s public water supply continues to be safe for consumption.

It’s after a fresh round of testing was conducted following fears of bacterial contamination.

The sample taken by a family living at the Abbeyfields estate was tested at the Public Health Microbiology Laboratory at UHG in late February.

It detected a strong presence of Coliform bacteria and determined that based on the sample, it was not suitable for drinking without further treatment.

Irish Water had previously issued a statement shortly before the test was conducted, giving the water supply the all-clear for human consumption.

It’s now issued a fresh statement repeating this stance – following a further round of testing on the water supply in recent days, which have one again given it the green light for consumption.

Irish Water adds it is aware of the concerns raised in one housing estate in Loughrea, but all treatment systems are fully operational and the latest tests show full compliance with all EU drinking water legislation.