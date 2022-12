Galway Bay fm newsroom – A fresh status orange low temperature alert comes into place in Galway, and 15 other counties from 6 this evening.

It will remain in place until noon tomorrow.

Met Éireann is warning midland areas will be extremely cold with severe frost and ice.

There’s also a warning that patches of freezing fog will cause poor conditions on the roads.

Meteorologist with Met Eireann, Michelle Dillon, says temperatures will briefly warm up for the weekend before falling again next week.