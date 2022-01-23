Fresh Search for missing Galway man currently underway in Maam area

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A fresh search for a missing Galway man is underway in the Maam cross area.

32 year old Stephen Cunningham has been missing since early November.

His car, A Silver Volkswagen Passat was found at Bunnakill, Maam Cross.

It is believed this car may have been parked in this location since 7th November.

Gardai have also renewed their appeal for information on the missing man.

Any person with any information on Stephen’s whereabouts are asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.