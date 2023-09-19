Galway Bay FM

19 September 2023

Fresh plans to demolish Tonery’s Pub Bohermore and replace with hotel

Galway Bay fm newsroom –Fresh plans have been lodged to demolish Tonery’s Pub in Bohermore and replace it with a hotel.

Permission had previously been granted for the building of a hostel, but applicant Carra Shore Hotel (Galway) Limited has now lodged new plans.

Tonery’s has been a well-known fixture in Bohermore since the late 1950’s.

But in early 2021, Peader Tonery called time on the building with the lodging of plans to knock the building and replace it with a 163 bed hostel.

Although the plans were approved by Galway City Council, there was little movement and now a fresh and considerably different application has been made.

Permission is now being sought for a multi-storey hotel with 182 rooms, alongside reception areas, dining room and residents lounge, kitchen and staff welfare areas.

It would be a four storey hotel at street level, with an additional two storeys below ground level.

The facade would be broken up into different elements – and the building incorporates a step-back design – to blend in with the streetscape of Bohermore.

City planners are expected to make a decision in early November.

