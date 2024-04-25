Galway Bay FM

25 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Fresh plans for high-rise hotel near Galway Docks

Share story:
Fresh plans for high-rise hotel near Galway Docks

Fresh plans have been lodged to build a high-rise hotel near Galway Docks.

The 189-bedroom hotel would be a 15 storey building, located at the corner of Lough Atalia Road and Bother na Long.

At the moment, the site opposite the Harbour Hotel contains a vacant industrial unit earmarked for demolition.

Previously, Summix BNM Developments Limited was refused permission for a 10-storey hotel at the site by city planners.

Among the reasons given were the scale and density of the project, and the impact on nearby Forthill Cemetery.

An appeal was taken to An Bord Pleanala – and an inspector initially recommended approval, given nearby developments of similar scale – like Bonham Quay – had received permission.

But they were overruled by the board, who decided to refuse permission – largely based on the impact the hotel would have on Forthill Cemetery.

Redesigned new plans have now been lodged at City Hall – with planners to make a decision in June.

Share story:

Public meeting on disability access to take place in Portumna tomorrow

A public meeting on disability access will take place in Portumna tomorrow. Physical Impairment Ireland, a leading disabled Persons Representative Organis...

MEP for this area 'Ming' Flanagan says he's now less of a eurosceptic

Independent MEP for this area Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan says his time in the European Parliament has made him less of a eurosceptic. The Midlands N...

Over half a million in funding for migrant inclusion project in Galway City

Over half a million euro in funding has been announced for a migrant inclusion project based in Galway City. Minister Joe O’Brien has announced €632,9...

Shop thefts up 20% in city compared to last year

Shop thefts are up 20% in Galway compared to this time last year. This was heard during a report by Olivia Maher, Crime and Policing Analyst for An Garda ...