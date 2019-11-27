Fresh plan for biogas plant in Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A second attempt is being made to develop a biogas plant in Gort.

The plan is led by Sustainable Bio-Energy Limited and would be located in the townlands of Ballynamantan, Kinincha and Glenbrack.

In January of this year, a former application to develop a biogas plant in the town was withdrawn by Sustainable Bio-Energy Ltd.

A local campaign group had raised concerns regarding its location and its potential impact on the environment.

This new application involves the development of a biogas plant on a 10 hectare site located in the townlands of Ballynamantan, Kinincha and Glenbrack.

It would utilise anaerobic digestion technology to produce renewable energy and organic fertiliser.

A 10 year permission is being sought for the development and county planners are due to make a decision in January