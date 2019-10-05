Fresh discussions underway after negotiations fall through on sale of site for St Teresa’s School in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fresh discussions are underway after negotiations on the purchase of a site for St Teresa’s Special School in Ballinasloe fell through.

Galway Roscommon TD Denis Naughten says the Department of Education is now engaging with another landowner for a suitable site.

He says it’s disappointing that the talks on the original land have fallen through, but is hopeful the current negotiations will lead to a more positive outcome.

At present, St Teresa’s operates from temporary accommodation on the grounds of St. Brigids in Ballinasloe.

Independent Deputy Naughten says a purpose built school is badly needed.

