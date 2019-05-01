Fresh delays expected with city ring road over further information request from An Bord Pleanála

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s likely the long awaited city ring road plan will face further delay.

It comes as Galway County Council has been given until the end of the month to submit further information regarding the project.

An Bord Pleanala made the request for further information in the last number of weeks.

The 600 million euro project would run west from Barna taking a northerly route before joining up with the M6 near Coolagh roundabout.

500 landowners would be directly affected, 44 houses would be demolished and 11 businesses would be impacted if the controversial project gets the go ahead.

Eight points of further information have now been requested by the higher planning authority.

These include a request for scaled drawings of certain structures, a copy of a route selection report, detail concerning the appropriate assessment and details concerning traffic and transport.

Once the county council submits the further information by the given deadline or a possible extended deadline, the next step in the process will involve an oral hearing which is expected to last a number of weeks.

No date has been set for a provisional ruling date, however it’s likely the further information request will lead to delays.