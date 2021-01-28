Fresh calls to trial cycle path along Salthill Prom

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is facing renewed calls to trial a two-way cycle path along Salthill Prom.

The Galway Urban Greenway Alliance says it could be the first step in laying the groundwork for a coastal greenway from Galway to Barna via Salthill.

It argues recent changes to the prom, including limitations on parking and gatherings, mean now is the perfect time to trial such infrastructure.

The group says the local authority previously indicated the Barna Greenway or Salthill cycleway projects were not a priority due to a lack of resources.

Campaigner Michelle Smyth says the recent announcement of almost 250 new “active travel” jobs in Ireland’s local authorities could address the situation.