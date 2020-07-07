Fresh calls for off-street parking in Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There are fresh calls for the provision of off-street parking in Headford.

At a meeting of the Municipal District of Tuam this week, Councillor Andrew Reddington asked for the issue to be revisited.

Main Street in the town is regularly congested at peak times due to a lack of available parking.

Earlier this year Galway County Council made a commitment to examine the issue, however, Cllr Reddington says that because the street became quiet during the Covid-19 lockdown, it was put on the back burner.