Fresh bid to secure funding for Loughrea Town Hall restoration

Fresh efforts are to be made to secure funding for the long awaited restoration of Loughrea Town Hall.

A delegation representing the Loughrea Arts Recreation and Culture group met with County CEO Kevin Kelly this week to discuss the project.

The community group was established almost 5 years ago to save the derelict building, and hopes to see the Hall used for music, theatre, exhibitions and heritage displays.

A liaison officer has now been put in place to assist with the application process for the next round of funding in August.

