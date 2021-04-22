Fresh bid to develop sports centre of excellence in Renville, Oranmore

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A fresh application has been lodged for a major sports facility in Renville, Oranmore.

The application is led by Renville Sports Project Committee with county planners due to make a decision in June.

The project includes a new looped amenity walkway with connectivity to existing amenity walkways at Rinville Park and a playground.

There would also be three grassed playing pitches and one all weather synthetic playing pitch as well as three warm up/training areas.

It would also involve site lighting with six 21 metre floodlighting masts at two pitches and 12 masts in total.

There would also be 234 car parking spaces and 184 bicycle parking spaces as well as a vehicular and pedestrian access onto the L-81043-0 Local road, to the south of the site, to serve the proposed development and to provide for revised access to serve the existing public car parks.

A Natura Impact Statement is also submitted with the application.

County planners are due to make a decision in June (1006).

Last June, An Bord Pleanála refused the application due to concerns over traffic hazard issues.

The project led by Renville Sports Project Committee on behalf of Oranmore Maree GAA Club had been subject to an appeal led by a group of local residents.