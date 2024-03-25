Galway Bay FM

25 March 2024

Fresh attempt to build new apartment blocks at Newcastle Road

A fresh attempt is being made to build new apartment blocks at Newcastle Road.

The applicant, Shawder Ltd, was previously refused permission to demolish an existing home at 99 Upper Newcastle road and replace it with two blocks.

A new application has slightly scaled back the development, from 18 to 15 apartments.

The original plans were for 10 single-bed and 8 two-bed apartments – the redesigned plans are for 12 two-bed and 3 one-bed units.

City planners are due to make a decision in May.

