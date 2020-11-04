Fresh appeal from Gardai after man sustains injuries following Craughwell burglary

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have renewed their appeal for information regarding a burglary in Craughwell in which the homeowner was injured.

Last Friday two men forced their way into the house shortly after noon.

They took a small sum of cash and a mobile phone.

The home owner was treated for minor injuries by paramedics and was very shaken by the incident.

The two men were seen leaving the house in a grey Toyota Avensis saloon car bearing the partial registration 07LK.

The car is believed to have left the property along the Craughwell to Labane Road travelling in the direction of Ardrahan.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen this car in the vicinity of Craughwell between 11am and 2pm on Friday, or anyone who may have video footage, including dash-cam footage, to contact them.

Gort Gardai can be contacted on 091-636400.