Fresh appeal against council’s refusal of proposal for Gort biogas plant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A fresh appeal has been lodged against the county council’s refusal of a plan for a controversial biogas plant in Gort.

The plan is led by Sustainable Bio-Energy Limited and would be located in the townlands of Ballynamantan, Kinincha and Glenbrack.

In January of 2019, an application to develop a biogas plant on a 10 hectare site around one kilometre from Gort was withdrawn by Sustainable Bio-Energy Limited.

A second application was submitted last November for the plant, which would utilise anaerobic digestion technology to produce renewable energy and organic fertiliser.

However county planners refused permission for the project in January citing a number of factors.

One included the potential for dangerous and conflicting traffic movements.

It was also stated that the Environmental Impact Assessment Report submitted at the time did not present a sufficient level of information and assessment in relation to various impacts such as on population and human health, biodiversity, land and soil water.

This decision is now subject to a fresh appeal to An Bord Pleanála by the applicant with a decision due at the end of April.