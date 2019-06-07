French man remanded in custody in connection with city stabbing

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A man has been remanded in custody at Castlerea prison after appearing in court today charged in connection with an alleged stabbing in the city.

25 year old French national, Nathan Fillacier appeared before Galway District Court today (7/6) charged with assault causing harm.

Three men were hospitalised following the alleged stabbing at Francis Street in the city in the early hours of Wednesday.

Two were later discharged from hospital and one remains in a stable condition.