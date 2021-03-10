Free tax clinic launched at NUIG

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One of Ireland’s first free tax clinics has been launched at NUI Galway.

The initiative will see tax students at the J.E. Cairnes School of Business and Economics work in partnership with teaching staff and external professional tax advisors.

Their aim is to assist students and educate them on their entitlements, obligations and the management of their tax affairs.

In many cases, students might be unaware they are entitled to a number of tax credits, including for tuition fees, flat rate allowance, medical expenses, or being a single parent.

It’s also hoped the tax clinic could eventually be extended to community groups who are unable to access or afford tax information.

The service will initially run for six weeks as a pilot, particularly to assist students with tax concerns or queries arising from a change in circumstances, particularly as a result of Covid-19.

Director of the Tax Clinic Emer Mulligan says it’s been set up to remove the fear around taxation.