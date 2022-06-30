Free shuttle bus service from city for Galway Garden Festival in Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Eireann has announced it’ll be providing a free shuttle bus service between the city and Claregalway Castle for the Galway Garden Festival this weekend.

The event is a gathering of Irelands best rare and special plant traders, expert speakers, artisan food and crafts producers, as well as musical entertainers and performers.

There’ll be hourly departures from 11am on Saturday and Sunday – with return services to operate hourly on the half hour, with final departure from Claregalway Castle at 4.30pm.

Further information is available at GalwayGardenFestival.com.